SUNLAND PARK NM, (KTSM) — On chilly December morning just a week ahead of the 64th season of live racing at the Sunland Park Racetrack and casino racehorses could be seen exercising on the track.

The trackside paddock once again bustling as horses were led past the numbered stalls where they will soon stand again on race days.

The season will be underway on Friday, January 5, 2024, with all but opening week being held Thursday through Sunday’s. In the past races were on Tuesdays, but it won’t be that way for the upcoming season.

Opening day will feature two thoroughbred stakes races, the $100,000 New Mexico State Racing Commission Handicap and the $65,000 KLAQ Handicap.

The Kentucky Derby prep race the Sunland Derby will be held on February 18, 2024, earlier than it has in years past. The winner of the 2024 Sunland Derby will receive 20 qualifying points for entry to the 2024 Run for the Roses.

Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino Announcer Eric Alwan getting ready for the season watching the horse’s exercise.

“This is when you really feel the anticipation and the excitement building,” said Alwan.

“The wintertime racing here at Sunland has always been a big deal and the last 20 years have been really special here at Sunland. We have seen so many great things happen, we’ve produced a Kentucky Derby winner out of this Racetrack we’ve had monstrous days where over 20,0000 people come so were just looking forward to putting on another big year,” said Alwan.

Alwan referring to Mine That Bird who won the Kentucky Derby at 50-1 odds in 2009. Also, in 2015 there was a record-breaking crowd in the stands as Firing Line won the Sunland Derby and went on the finish second in the 2015 Kentucky Derby.

Trainer Casey Lambert gearing up for the season saying a horse of his to watch is Ancient Land.

“Our best one is Ancient Land, he’ll run in stake races here he won big races last time in Hobbs and he’s a really nice horse,” said Lambert.

According to Lambert the plan is to have Ancient Land running in three races at the Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino for the upcoming season.

For Lambert, racing at the Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino holds a special place in his heart.

“El Paso’s home for me so it’s nice to get to be in my own bed for several months at a time and this is our favorite place to be anyway and were really looking forward to it,” said Lambert.

The season will be 55 days long and the post time will be at 12:25 p.m.