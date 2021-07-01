Live Active El Paso invites the community to the “Step Boot Camp Challenge” starting July 19th

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Burn some calories and have some fun with friends while you’re at it.

Live Active El Paso and Texas Tech Health Sciences Center of El Paso bringing the community together for a competition that benefits all participants.

The Step Boot camp Challenge is a six-week team-based challenge. Participants form a team of ten and encourage each other to get as many daily steps as possible.

Throughout the challenge, teams will be required to progressively increase the amounts of steps taken every day and each week the additional step increments will increase by 500.

The challenge starts July 19th and ends August 29th.

Teams can register by visiting their social media pages @BCFelpaso or e-mail at elpasowalkingchallenge@ttuhsc.edu

The Step Boot camp Challenge works hand-in-hand with Live Active EP, in reaching the goal of keeping our City healthy and promoting health and exercise. They both encourage people to get active and keep moving.

