Live Active El Paso invites the community to city parks for a 3K Walk/Run Fitness Challenge

The point of the challenge is to get our community moving and make health a priority.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Whether you walk or run, either way you’re burning calories and living a more healthy lifestyle.

Live Active El Paso has a 3K Walk/Run Fitness Challenge the last Saturday of every month through September at different City Parks.

https://www.facebook.com/events/829291948000587

The first event starts June 26th at Veterans Park from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

The challenges are being held the last Saturday of every month through September at different parks around town. The challenges are free and open to the public and registration is not required.

