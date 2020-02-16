List of President’s Day Closures

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — President’s Day is a National Holiday celebrated on Monday, February 17 by many government offices and school districts. However, not all schools are closed. Socorro and Ysleta ISD are both operating on normal school schedules.
EL PASO
- El Paso ISD
- Canutillo ISD
- Clint ISD
- El Paso County Offices & District Courts
- U.S. Post Office
- Federal Courts
LAS CRUCES
- Gadsden ISD
- Las Cruces Public Schools
- City Hall
- All Libraries
- All Museums
- All Pools
- Frank O’Brien Papen Community Center
- Juvenile Citation Program
- A. Fielder Memorial Safe Haven
- East Mesa Recreation Center
- Meerscheidt Recreation Center
- Munson Senior Center
- Eastside Community Center
- Frank O’Brien Papen Center
- Benavidez Community Center
- Sage Café Senior Center
- Visit Las Cruces
- Rio Grande Theatre
- Regular levels of RoadRUNNER service
- Dial-A-Ride Scheduler available by phone during regular hours
- Solid Waste Offices closed (Trash collection will run as normal, Foothills Landfill will be open)
- U.S. Post Office
- Federal Courts