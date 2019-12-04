Lions and tigers and Santa, oh my!

EL PASO, Texas — The El Paso Zoo invites families to a flurry of festive fun as Santa Claus makes a special visit for the Santa at the Zoo event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, December 7 and 8.
The fun-filled day includes snow from the North Pole for guests to enjoy and play in. Zookeepers will be giving some of the animals holiday gifts and other seasonal enrichment items that provide mental and physical stimulation.
Santa Clause will be available for photographs, and visitors will also have an opportunity to create holiday arts and crafts, listen to live entertainment, watch holiday movies and more.
For more information on Santa at the Zoo, visit the El Paso Zoo at www.elpasozoo.org.