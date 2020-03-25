L&F Distributors donate $10k to Food & Beverage Workers Fund

An employee at White Street Brewing Company in Wake Forest, N.C., fills a “crowler” can of beer on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. With bars ordered close due to coronavirus, brewers are making sure their customers can enjoy some fresh suds. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — L&F Distributors donated $10,000 to the El Paso Food & Beverage Workers Fund in an effort to support hospitality industry employees during an uncertain time in the industry as the result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The El Paso Food & Beverage Workers Fund was established through the Paso Del Norte Foundation to provide a grant to the Workforce Solutions Borderplex to support food and beverage workers who have been laid off or are working significantly reduced hours due to temporary closures in the wake of the COVID-10 outbreak.

“The hospitality industry is the heart and soul of this city and we get the pleasure of working with them every day. As a local beverage distributor, L&F is proud to be able to support the El Paso Food and Beverage Workers Fund. El Paso wouldn’t be the same without our diverse group of restaurants and bars, so thank you all for all you do,” said L&F Distributors’ owners, Lisa Peisen, Nick LaMantia, and Tony LaMantia in a press release.

For more information on the El Paso Food and Beverage Workers Fund, visit Paso Del Norte Foundation’s website.