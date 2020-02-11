Laura Linney named YWCA Luncheon Keynote Speaker

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The YWCA has had its share of famous faces host the Annual Luncheon, this year is no exception. Golden Globe, SAG, and Emmy Award-winning actress Laura Linney will host this year’s event on April 23.

The event, now in its 27th year, has raised more than $10 million to support local families and women. Each year, a female speaker is selected to represent the core values behind the organization’s mission.

Linney, who was nominated for three Academy Awards, and has won multiple Emmy Awards and two Golden Globes. Her most recognized work includes The Truman Show, Love Actually, The Squid and the Whale, Mystic River, and Kinsey.

“We are thrilled to once again bring an exciting and empowering keynote speaker to El Paso,” said Michele Miller, YWCA Women’s Luncheon Chair. “Laura Linney’s story of thriving in a male-dominated field and empowering other women to do the same will inspire women and El Pasoans of all ages.”

The luncheon typically hosts between 1,200 and 2,000 community members at the Judson F. Williams Convention Center each year.

Past speakers have included jewelry designer Kendra Scott, Judy Smith, known as the person who inspired Kerry Washington’s character in the hit drama ‘Scandal’, Sabrina Fulton, mother of Trayvon Martin, and writer Erin Gruwell.

“The number one goal of the YWCA Women’s Luncheon is to support our programs, which are critical to so many El Pasoans,” said YWCA CEO Sylvia Acosta, Ph.D. “We are so grateful to everyone who has supported this event in the past and are so excited to share our mission and programs with the El Paso community again this year!”

For information on tickets to this year’s event, please visit ywcaelpaso.org.