Las Cruces organization seeks donations, volunteers for annual school clothing drive

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Gospel Rescue Mission is calling on the community for help as back-to-school season approaches.

The mission’s “The Clothing Room” is in the final two weeks of its annual school clothing drive.

The drive provides school clothes to 600 to 700 children in struggling families in the Las Cruces and surrounding area.

The Clothing Room provides gently used clothing, new clothing, socks, underwear, and shoes that are donated by the public.

“The children are glad to be here, the parents are extremely glad to get some help,” The Clothing Room Manager Wylene Saunders tells KTSM.

According to a 2016 report from Rewire News, 31 percent of New Mexico children live at or below the poverty line — which is why the Mission believes the clothing drive is so important.

“It’s a huge help to people and we have a lot of families that come back because they know the program,” said volunteer Eugina Janecka.

Anyone interested in donating can visit The Clothing Room located at 1216 S.Solano in Las Cruces or call Wylene Saunders 575-642-9619.

Last days to register for clothing will be the week of July 22 on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 to 11 a.m.

Clothing will be distributed to those who have registered on the week of July 29.