Las Cruces named finalist in ‘Nicest Place in America’ contest

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – One of the nicest places in the entire country may be right here in the Borderland.

Las Cruces was named as one of Reader’s Digest‘s “50 Nicest Places in America” this year and is now vying for the No. 1 spot.

“Acts of kindness and compassion happen every day in Las Cruces,” Steve Ramirez, an employee in the city communications office, wrote on the publication’s website.

According to a news release, the nomination was made after several residents sent in submissions highlighting the acts of goodness happening within their city.

Some stories included locals caring for asylum seekers, a young boy raising money for his sick grandfather, and a resident who raised tens of thousands of dollars to help the homeless.

“For people who know the folks of Las Cruces, this outpouring of kindness won’t come as a surprise,” the editors at Reader’s Digest wrote.

Anyone interested in helping Las Cruces earn the distinction can vote HERE once per day until July 21.

If selected, the city will receive a cover story in the November issue of Reader’s Digest.