Las Cruces Drive-in movie postponed as Governor’s office says it violates public health order

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) The owner of Game Sports Bar and Grill in Las Cruces had planned to open a drive-in movie theater this weekend.

However, with strict public health order in New Mexico. The Governors office says that isn’t an option.

The theater would have been in the dirt parking lot behind the bar.

“Watch a movie get out of the house and have a little bit of normalcy in a very not normal time,” said Marci Dickerson the Owner of the Game Sports Bar and Grill.

Dickerson took that idea to Facebook and says she sold out for two weekends within 25 minuets. The first drive-in movie was scheduled for Friday night.

Courtesy of Marci Dickerson

“The day after we posted on Facebook and did that we did receive a phone call from the state police, left a message on our voicemail and told us that we would not be able to do that,” said Dickerson.

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office says restaurants and bars are not allowed to have entertainment events during the stay at home orders.

“Such a gathering threatens to violate the mass gathering requirement of the order and put public health at risk,” said Nora Sackett a Spokesperson for the Governor’s Office.

Dickerson said she had planned to take precautions. For her, it was not a way to profit during the pandemic, rather help the Las Cruces Community clear their minds of it.

“70 cars per night it was capped at that. You weren’t going to be allowed in without being one of the 70 on the reservation list. We had the restroom plan controlled, we had the sanitation. We made sure people stayed in their cars. They would call in their order to the game we would deliver food to their cars just like we would do on curbside,” said Dickerson.

The movie showing for the weekend are now postponed. However, Dickerson says she’s not giving up on the idea.

Lujan Grisham’s Office says anyone who violate the public health order will face civil and criminal penalties. Those penalties would fall on the owner of the establishment, not the employees.