KTSM team fights live fire on final day of Media Fire Training Academy

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Friday was the final day of the Media Fire Training Academy.

KTSM 9 News Today team Andres Martinez, Marlenn Barraza, and Shelby Kapp faced their biggest challenge yet — fighting a live fire.

Over the last week, the team challenged themselves to see what first responders go through every day including learning to put on fire gear quickly, breathe with an oxygen tank, crawl through confined spaces, rappel from buildings and fighting a fire.

“First Responders and the media spend a lot of time out there. By having a good understanding of what each other does, there’s a lot of empathy. That helps out to have a good relationship that translates into a lot of good information for the community,” said Enrique Duenas-Aguilar, the spokesman for the El Paso Fire Department.

Wearing the full firefighter gear blindfolded and crawling through a maze taught the KTSM crew about perseverance and not giving up.

They also had to face their fears and rappel off of a five-story building, trusting the instructions from the fire department and staying focused under a high-pressure and adrenaline-filled situation.

“This is where it all comes together, all those skills you conquered throughout the week now you’re going to go in there and put out that fire,” said Duenas Aguilar.

The KTSM team also learned to do CPR on an adult and infant, how to properly use fire extinguishers, and sitting with 9-1-1 operators to learn every aspect of the field.