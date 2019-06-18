KTSM employees give back as part of Nexstar Founder’s Day

The third Monday of June marked KTSM and Nexstar’s fourth annual Founder’s Day anniversary where employees gave back to the community where it’s needed most.

“KTSM is in the house, and when our house is full of volunteers it’s a great day at the food bank,” Susan Goodell, CEO of El Pasoans Fighting Hunger food bank shared, “We need over 6,000 volunteers a year to process all of the great food we bring in for our most vulnerable citizens across the region.”

Nexstar is KTSM’s parent company. In celebration, KTSM 9 employees gave back and volunteered at three different non-profit organizations including the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger food bank, the Salvation Army, and the Humane Society of El Paso.



“They really appreciate it and you can see it in their faces. The licks they give their volunteers and our staff members. They become part of our family,” Lupe Diaz, Volunteer Coordinator with the Humane Society said.

Some tasks employees helped sort 2,000 pounds of cereal along with 600 pounds of break for the food bank. At the Salvation Army, there were 100 sandwiches, 65 meals for breakfast, and 200 lunch/dinner meals prepped. Employees at the Humane Society helped clean the pens of animals as well as spend time with them and make treats.

“We had a great time, we got to play with some of the puppies, we helped clean out their pens and do some laundry but overall it was a great time and I would definitely volunteer again,” KTSM reporter Shelby Kapp shared.

“I haven’t been here long, it’s only been a year and the community has given me a lot. It’s contributed a lot to my life so it’s important to me to get out here and help any way that I can. I’m happy to do that today,” KTSM Sports reporter Colin Deaver added.

Founders Day is all about helping inspire volunteerism and spread small acts of kindness to our local community, which they said has a great impact to those who need it most.

“It’s nice to know that our city backs us and we can count on them to help us when the animals are in need of toys or food, or just time to spend with them or cuddle with them. So it’s really nice to see you all out here. Thank you,” Diaz said.