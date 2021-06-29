Kona Grill launches $19 Power Lunch in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)– Kona Grill is launching a new and unbelievably priced Power Lunch special that will have you owning lunchtime and those tricky meeting negotiations.

Available in El Paso from Monday through Friday from 11am – 2pm, the new 3-course Power Lunch special packs an impressive punch in just 45-minutes.

The lunch special includes your choice of appetizer like a Miso Soup or Lemongrass Clam Chowder, a selection of some of Kona Grill’s signature entrées, such as Avocado Chicken Club or the KG Cheeseburger, and of course, your choice from their illustrious Sushi Bar, and a freshly baked brownie to take with you — all for $19.