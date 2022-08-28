El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – The Kelly Center for Hunger Relief is offering a new service.

The center, at 915 N. Florence in Central El Paso, opened a new Community Closet on Friday, Aug. 26.

There, men and women can get gently used business and business casual attire.

The idea is to help people who are battling food insecurity have the proper clothing to interview for, land and keep a job.

There is a wide range of men’s and women’s attire available, but more donations are needed, especially clothing for men.

The Community Closet is open 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays or by appointment. Information: (915) 261-7499 or Kelly Center for Hunger Relief (kmfp.org).