Jump in the pool for a free Strength Training and Cardio Aerobics AquaStrength class

It is estimated that the average 30 minute pool workout burns approximately 300 calories

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — If you’re looking to be active, El Paso Parks and Recreation has an event this weekend to keep your family out of the triple-digit weather.

A weekly Saturday class for those 16 and older at the Marty Robbins Aquatic Facility focuses on strength training and cardio aerobics.

“You’ll be physically moving and doing strength training motions to assist with your muscle toning and cardio aerobics in the water, as well to build up the heart,” said El Paso Parks and Recreation Coordinator Amy Wheeler.

All that participants need is a swimsuit and towel.

El Paso Parks and Recreation said the class is free and will be held at 6:30 a.m. every Saturday in June.

For more information, reach out to El Paso Parks and Recreation.

