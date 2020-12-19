Jones brothers’ foundation donates bikes to elementary students

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Students at Hawkins Elementary School were gifted bikes, just in time for the holiday season.

The A&A All the Way Foundation — created by El Paso natives, Burges High School grads and NFL standouts Aaron Jones and Alvin Jones — donated 20 bikes to children at Hawkins Elementary at the school on Friday.

“They’re very familiar with our area,” said Adriana Ruiz, principal at Hawkins Elementary School. “They’re familiar with the need in our community and the fact that we’re going through such a difficult time right now, that maybe many parents don’t have the means to purchase a bike. Or they’re very limited because of what’s happening right now, so they wanted to make sure that our kids had a good Christmas.”

Ruiz said that the Jones brothers wanted to reward both students and their parents for their efforts during online learning.

The foundation is dedicated to helping children in El Paso and Milwaukee.

