Intocable will perform at El Paso’s first drive-in concert at County Coliseum

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Coliseum will host Grammy award-winning Tejano/Norteño band Intocable for its first drive-in concert Friday, August 7 at 8:30 p.m.

“After the live music industry has been on lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, promoters are looking for different and creative ways to revive the concert-going experience” while still abiding by health directives and keeping everyone safe. Said Brian Kennedy, Chairman of the board of El Paso County Coliseum. “We are proud to have the ideal premises for a family-friendly and healthy environment – drive-in concert,” said Kennedy.

Concertgoers will be able to drive into the Coliseum Parking lot, A maximum of four people per car, there will also be an empty parking lot space in between each vehicle keeping a ten-foot gap between vehicles. Attendees are encouraged to bring food and drinks to enjoy the view of the performers from the stage and large screens.

Restrooms will be located inside the coliseum building and they will be sanitized after each use.

Every person who enters the building must wear a face mask at all times; their hands will be sanitized and their temperature will be checked before entering the building. Social distancing of six feet will be enforced while using the restrooms.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, July 17th at 10:00 am and through ticketmaster.com or in the coliseum box office, only four people per car, additional guests are $25 dollars with a maximum of 6 guests per vehicle.

The El Paso County Coliseum box office can be reached at 915-533-9899, ticketmaster.com, or calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000.