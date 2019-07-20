Internship program helps youth growing out of foster care system

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One local program is helping put aged-out foster children on a path towards a bright future.

The El Paso Women’s Bar Association and Workforce Solutions partnered up to host Project FUTURE, a six-week paid internship aiming to support teenagers growing out of the foster care system.

The program’s interns are placed in a law-related office to shadow employees and see if it’s a field they’d like to pursue.

“I learned how to talk with different people with different situations that we see in the criminal system,” intern Keneisha Duroseau told KTSM. “I got to experience a lot of cool things like going to see people at the jail (and) interacting and seeing the way we work in the justice system.”

10 interns are typically selected each summer. This year’s group graduated on Friday.

This is the eighth year Project FUTURE has been held.