International competition rocks Southern New Mexico

(KTSM) – Rocketry teams traveled from around the globe to compete in the 3rd annual Spaceport America Cup right in our back yard.

More than 120 teams from 14 countries traveled to Southern New Mexico with their rockets.

Clear conditions, calm air, and open spaces make for a good rocket launch. Teams haven’t been disappointed with the outcome of this week’s launches, with some soaring up to 100,000 feet.

“You couldn’t do something like this in Ohio where we’re from, with cloud cover and chances of rain,” competitor Lucas Bloom said. “Out here you have a pretty good idea that we’ll be able to launch rockets all week successfully and be able to see them and recover them”.

The event is unique to Southern New Mexico due to the restricted airspace at Spaceport America. The venue is made possible through a partnership with the Department of Defense at White Sands Missile Range.

“We can just launch rockets into space you can go up 10 to 30,000 feet, come back down, and land safely, Spaceport America CEO Daniel Hicks said. “You don’t have this location anywhere else in the nation.”

Rocket launches are open to the public and will continue until Saturday, June 22 until these teams pack up, head home, and await the next Spaceport America Cup.