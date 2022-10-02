Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso community has a chance to learn about law enforcement during a Citizen Police Academy beginning Tuesday, Oct. 18.

The El Paso Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety will be teaming up to host the event.

Among the topics to be covered are: patrol; crime scene investigations; homicide investigations; Texas Rangers; civilian response to active shooter events; and other topics.

To apply you must be at least 18 years old and no longer in high school. There is no upper age limit. Applications available online at eppd.org under the Community Policing tab, or https://tinyurl.com/eppdfallcpa.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store