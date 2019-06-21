Inflatable water park now open at Ruidoso lake

RUIDOSO, NM (KTSM) – A fun new place to cool off from the El Paso heat is just a short drive away from home!

The Wibit Water Park officially opened at Ruidoso’s Grindstone Lake this week.

It features inflatable slides, obstacle courses, areas to jump and climb, and other amenities.

Photo: Village of Ruidoso

Areas for picnicking, fishing, boating, disc golf, and other outdoor activities are also available nearby.

“The Wibit Water Park is truly a one-of-a-kind experience that offers visitors of all ages the chance to enjoy Grindstone Lake, located in the heart of Ruidoso,” officials wrote on the village’s website.

Photo: Village of Ruidoso

Daily visitor passes are $20, and residents can purchase an annual pass for $20. Parking costs $5 per day.

The park is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.

For more information, click HERE.