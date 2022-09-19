EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Immunize El Paso is launching 140 pop-up clinics at borderland schools and community centers.

Outreach locations will span all parts of El Paso with varying hours to make vaccination opportunities close and convenient. The new COVID-19 booster and pneumonia vaccines will also be available, along with flu shots.

“We feel our responsibility is to make vaccination as easy as possible for people to get protected. We welcome everyone to come to our outreach clinics running now through the end of October.” Daniel Acosta, Immunize El Paso

According to the CDC, the best time to vaccinate against the flu are the months of September and November.

For more information on the clinics or for appointments, click here.

