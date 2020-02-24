IHOP set to celebrate Pancake Day with free short stack Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Tuesday, February 25, is National Pancake Day, a holiday that was invented by IHOP in 2006. Now in its fourteenth year, the celebration is back with free pancakes.

Customers at IHOP can enjoy a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes for free on Tuesday, February 25, beginning at 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The restaurant is also planning on giving away prizes and a chance to win free pancakes for life.

Diners will also be able to donate to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, Shriners Hospitals for Children, and Leukemia & Lymphoma Society while they dine. IHOP has raised nearly $30 million for charities since they began National Pancake Day.

You’re encouraged to use social media for a good cause by using #NTLPanCakeDay on your social platforms.

No purchase necessary, dine-in only, hours may vary.

Local IHOP Restaurants

  • 6080 Gateway East (Geronimo)
  • 655 Sunland Park Drive
  • 4500 Hondo Pass
  • 1341 George Dieter Drive
  • 7061 S. Desert Boulevard
  • 2900 N. Telshor Boulevard (Las Cruces)
  • 351 E. University Avenue (Las Cruces)

