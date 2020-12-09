IDEA school getting ready to offer free bundled meals to all students this winter break

El Paso, TX (KTSM) – Winter break for many students is right around the corner and for many of them this could mean the difference between them eating a proper meal or not eating at all.

IDEA Public Schools has announced that it will be offering free bundled meals to all children during the holiday break.

IDEA’s Child Nutrition Program will be serving these bundled meals during the winter break to all children 18 years and under.

These meals will include breakfast, lunch, and supper totaling 21 meals. Meal pick-up will be on Friday, December 18th from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at all IDEA El Paso campuses.

Guardians must fill out a form by Friday, December 11h to sign up any child in the household that would like to participate.

All children in the community that are 18 years old and under are eligible for meal service at any school location. They do not need to attend IDEA Public Schools.

The meals are provided via curbside pickup only on a first come, first serve basis.

Due to new regulations by the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA), if a child is not present in the car, parents must be able to show proof of child identity in order to receive meals.

Forms of identification include:

*Official letter/email from school listing children enrolled

*Individual student report cards

*Attendance record from parent portal of school website

*Birth certificate for children

*Student ID cards

Families seeking more information on campus locations, may visit: https://ideapublicschools.org/our-schools/.