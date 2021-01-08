“I bring them donations, they bring me joy”: Local volunteer spends days in Juarez shelter with migrant women and children

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Local volunteer Jennifer O’Malley goes to Juarez, Mexico weekly to spend several days helping at a shelter for asylum-seeking women and children.

Haznos Valer is a shelter and non-profit organization in Juarez that houses women and children coming from abusive households and seeking asylum.

Jennifer O’Malley lives in El Paso, but has adapted her work schedule so she can spend Sunday through Tuesday at the Haznos Valer shelter.

“I was hooked. From then on it was the highlight of my week, the best part of my day,” said O’Malley about the first time she made her visit to the shelter.

After graduating college she began going to the shelter more often and now she’s inviting everyone to contribute in any way they can.

“A lot of times people want to be involved and they want to do good, just sometimes they don’t have the opportunity,” explained O’Malley.

She posted her invitation to the community on a Facebook group on Wednesday, after coming back from her trip to Juarez.

“I was reading about everything that was going on in Washington [D.C.], all the hate and the pain and the anger. I felt inspired to share this story with the community and provide a portal for them to experience it,” explained O’Malley.

They are looking for volunteers that could help remotely or in person. She said monetary donations are always welcome, but they are also looking for people to utilize the special skills they have.

“We have a lot of projects that don’t involve being there physically in Juarez, but rather something along the lines of making a scrapbook of the women’s families that they can look through and page through as they miss families from back home,” suggested O’Malley.

She also listed giving Zoom classes on a topic or sharing skills and being pen-pals with someone from the shelter. She said even if you don’t speak Spanish, this would be a great opportunity for women and children to practice their English skills and vice versa.

Haznos Valer is also accepting donations of items that are always in need such as shampoos and conditioners, diapers or anything else that could help a child and a woman.

“They’ve had such damaged pasts and histories and it just doesn’t show, they’re so joyful and so kind and so hardworking and just genuinely beautiful people,” said O’Malley about those living at the shelter.