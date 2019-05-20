elpasostrong
Hyundai of El Paso, El Paso Fire Department partner to raise money for MDA

by: KTSM Staff

A few weeks ago, you may have noticed El Paso firefighters out in the streets to raise money for their “fill the boot” campaign supporting the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).

On Sunday, Oscar Leeser’s Hyundai of El Paso partnered with the El Paso Fire Department to raise money for the association through a fundraiser at the dealership. 

“The fire department…goes out there and risks their life for our community and then they still go out and give back by doing fill the boot,” Hyundai of El Paso President told KTSM.

For every car sold through May 31, the dealership says it will donate $100 to the MDA.

