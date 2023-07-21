EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Canutillo Independent School District, in partnership with Superior HealthPlan, is lending a helping hand by providing the community access to free hygiene essentials through the Superior Care Closet.



The grand opening of the closet will kick off from 10 a.m. through noon, Tuesday, July 25 at the Lone Star Building A.



The Superior Care Closet is the result of a $5,000 grant by Superior HealthPlan and will be available twice a month to provide the Canutillo community with a variety of household cleaning items such as laundry detergent, dish soap along with personal care and toiletry products.



“Through the partnership with Superior Health Plan, we will be able to offer families in our community with hygiene basics that are becoming more and more costly,” said Coordinated School Health Facilitator Nancy Torres. “We have been regularly holding hygiene drives along with the Canutillo High School National Technical Honor Society because we really see the need for this type of support in our community and we are happy to be able to expand upon our efforts.”



The Superior Care Closet at Canutillo will be available the second Tuesday of every month from 10 a.m. to noon and the fourth Tuesday of each month from 4 to 6 p.m. while supplies last. There will be a limit of five items per family and identification will be required to access the building.