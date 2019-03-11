Humane Society debuts neonatal nursery during 'kitten shower' event

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Some of El Paso's youngest furry friends now have a comfy new place to stay until they find their forever homes.

The Humane Society of El Paso hosted a "kitten shower" event on Sunday to unveil its new neonatal nursery for kittens and puppies.

The facility offers round-the-clock care for homeless litters until they're ready for adoption.

"Litters under eight weeks are not available for adoption," Offisite Adoptions Coordinator Gabe Tijerina told KTSM, "So they have to have a nice place so mama can rest easily, nurse her litter, and when they're older and healthier, we can get them adopted out."

According to a news release, the Humane Society and other local shelters are typically flooded with homeless and orphaned litters during kitten season, or early spring.

"Spring is when we get start getting all the kittens, and we noticed that we needed more space and we needed more help to start saving more lives," Kitten Nursery Coordinator Alejandra Villalpando said.

The Humane Society is seeking donations of the following items:

For Kittens:

Nursing kit for kittens and small animals (Four Paws of Pet-Ag)

Miracle nipple with syrings (Amazon)

Snuggle safe disc (Amazon)

Baby blankets

Pet carrier (20-25 pounds)

Small food scales

Canned kitten food

KMR formula

For Puppies:

Nursing kit for puppies and small animals (Four Paws of Pet-Ag)

Esbiliac formula

Pee pads

Canned puppy food

Pet carriers (20-30 pounds)

Midwest exercise pen 30" x 24"

The shelter is located at 4991 Fred Wilson and is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.