How to get free Chick-fil-A entrees throughout August

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Chick-fil-A is offering free entrees throughout the month of August.

Anyone interested in the offer can create an account through Chick-fil-A One™ app.

The freebies will be automatically placed on the rewards tab which can be redeemed during checkout.

The offer begins on Monday, August 5 and continues through Saturday, August 31.

Anyone in the Las Cruces or El Paso area can claim their rewards at all participating restaurants. The offer is only available during lunch and dinner hours.

A new offer will be available each week, as listed below:

August 5 – 10: Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich

August 12 – 17: Chick-fil-A® Nuggets (8-count)

August 19 – 24: Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich

August 26 – 31: Chick-fil-A® Nuggets (8-count)

“We hope guests will enjoy a complimentary entrée on us as a token of our appreciation for their patronage,” said Anthony Martinez, the franchise operator of Chick-fil-A Airway and Edgemere.

Click HERE to download the Chick-fil-A One™ app.