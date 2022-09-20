EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The 2nd annual Si Se Puede National Hispanic Summit is geared to encourage Hispanics to start or expand a business and break down barriers.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at the Tomas Rivera Conference Center at the University of Texas at El Paso.

Panel sessions will include: removing barriers; possessing the power to change; creating your own seat the table; inviting marginalized voices to the table; and elevating and confirming each other in a session called “Our Time Is Now.”

Sponsorship packages are available.

The event is put on the by the In Her Element Foundation.

Information: (915) 304-4003 or by visiting www.inherelementfoundation.org/events.