Here’s what you should know about managing diabetes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Diabetes is the seventh leading cause of death in the United States. In El Paso, about 94,000 people have diabetes, or 13.9 percent of adults, according to the El Paso Diabetes Association.

According to recent City/County data, 65 percent of individuals and 51 percent of individuals in El Paso who have died due to COVID-19 had hypertension and diabetes, respectively, as underlining health conditions.

With the prevalence of this condition during the coronavirus pandemic, it’s more important than ever to understand how to prevent diabetes and how to manage it if you are diagnosed with it.

Garima Mathur, EPDA chief program officer, registered dietician and certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist, said the first thing to know about preventing and managing diabetes is understanding your body. Knowing how your body will respond to treatment is important because everybody is different.

“What I try to do is look at the person as a whole. It’s not just about what they’re eating – that’s just a very small piece of managing diabetes,” she said. “Food is not the only thing. There are many, many factors that affect how your body responds to medication. Stress also plays a big role in blood sugar levels.”

Mathur also said that people may delay treatment for diabetes because they feel ashamed or blame themselves for having diabetes. While obesity and poor diet contribute to the onset of Type 2 diabetes, genes play a bigger role in whether one will develop the disease. She uses herself as an example: she is slim, active and eats healthy, but she is pre-diabetic.

“It’s really about understanding how your body works, what are some of the factors that contribute to high blood sugar levels, and even for someone who, when they initially get diagnosed, by making small changes in how they eat,” Mathur said. “And by increasing physical activity, they’re able to manage it pretty well. But that changes over time, because even with doing all those things, the blood sugars continued to rise. That’s because diabetes is a progressive disease.”

And, in a border town, where many identify with Mexican culture and food, the foods we eat daily are often on the list of no-nos when it comes to planning meals for diabetics. Mathur said considering culture is important when creating meal plans, instead of trying to get those with diabetes to eat foods they are unfamiliar with.

Mathur said she creates culturally appropriate meal plans to help people find success in managing their diabetes. But more important, she works with clients to understand what different foods do for our bodies.

“Everyone will just say, ‘Oh, you know, you have diabetes, you can’t eat, you know, no more beans, no pasta, no potatoes.’ These are all the starches,” she said. “But if you avoid the starches? What do these foods provide? What are the nutrients these foods give us? It’s very important to understand, what are the nutrients we get when we eat good food.”

She will host “Real Talk About Diabetes: Everything You Want to Know” at noon on Wednesday. You can view the event on the El Paso Diabetes Association Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ElPasoDiabetesAssociation.

Mathur shared recipes to help those with diabetes plan meals. All recipes are courtesy of the El Paso Diabetes Association.

