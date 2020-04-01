Hand washing- Fact or Fiction

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -- The City of El Paso and UTEP will now work together to get more people tested locally. The University agreed to provide the personnel to get it done.

City council unanimously voted for this effort which means the community will have more testing opportunities for COVID-19 because more personnel will be made available to do so.

"People can do 12 hour days, 7 days a week for so long but then they need rest. They need to have fresh legs in the game so UTEP is bringing that," Dr. Heather Wilson, President of UTEP said.

The City's Department of Public Health and UTEP staff from its Clinical Laboratory Science program will work together to expand the current workforce and be able to increase testing for COVID-19.