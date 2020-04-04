HACEP offers doorstep food bank deliveries for elderly residents

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Elderly residents living in Housing Authority of the City of El Paso units are eligible for food bank deliveries to their doorstep thanks to a partnership with El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank.
HACEP’Resident Services staff are delivering food pantry drop-offs to residents to help avoid congregating in common areas and community halls of the properties.
Many residents living at HACEP properties are elderly and initially purchased food for a one to two week period, but are now running low on supplies. El Pasoans Fighting Hunger has been a longtime partner with HACEP, but a needed now more than ever in their communities.
Residents wishing to order groceries online can have Resident Services staff members help place orders and pay online. Once the order is ready, a designated driver will go pick up the groceries and deliver to the residents’ doorsteps.
Online ordering systems do not work for those who receive SNAP benefits, making the support of El Pasoans Fighting Hunger and its volunteers even more important.