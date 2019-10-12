Group of parents demand action for better school zone safety

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A group of parents are calling and demanding for action when it comes to the safety of school zones after the issues some have been causing.

A recently established Facebook group named “El Paso Community for School Zone Safety” sends a clear message; for the community to provide possible solutions for better safety practices in school zones.

Scott Brown, a Tippin Elementary School parent, is one of many parents that are concerned over the safety of school zones at some campuses.



That’s why Brown and others plan to come together and figure out ideas. Among those ideas is creating a safety task force.



“We are looking for a plan. Some action. It’s not just EPISD, it’s also EPPD. The county. The city. Everybody needs to come together and be involved and come up with some sort of action plan that’s going to mitigate these tragedies that continue to occur,” Brown told KTSM.

Other examples include providing more police presence on campuses, orientation sessions on school zone driving and courtesy, and adding more red stop lights.



“One idea that I had was an education offensive that mandates that if you want to come into the school parking lots, whether you’re a parent, a grandparent, a high school student, you have to attend a 45 minute to an hour training session that shows you the dangers of driving through those school zones and parking lots,” Brown said.

EPISD sent KTSM a statement that reads, “Our safety and security plan is a living document and it is always being updated. We continue to insist that school zone safety is the responsibility of all of us in the city. Commuters need to make a commitment to be alert, especially when it comes to areas of high traffic for students. “

Brown said he just wants the community’s voice to be heard, “Right now, we want to be heard. We’ve seen enough, we’ve seen no action, now it’s our turn to be heard and we would like to see the school board put it on the agenda so that during public forum.. people can discuss.”



However, the safety of Brown’s children and the children of others is the top priority.



“That is the only thing more important than the education that they’re going to receive. If I can’t send my children, my wife to the school and expect them to be safe at the school, than why would I want to continue sending them to the school,” Brown said.



Peaceful protests have been talked about with the group however so far none have been officially planned.