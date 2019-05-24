Great conditions expected at Elephant Butte for Memorial Day weekend

SIERRA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’re traveling to Elephant Butte for Memorial Day weekend, you can expect some great conditions.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, Elephant Butte is currently 20 percent full.

At the end of last year, Elephant Butte was at just 3 percnet capacity. Officials say that’s great news for visitors wanting to boat, fish, swim or camp.

Entry fees into Elephant Butte State Park are $5 per vehicle, per day to enter the park for the day. Camping costs $8 per vehicle, per day.

For more information on fees, rentals and permits, click here.

