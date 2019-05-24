GoFundMe created for officer injured in funeral procession crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A GoFundMe page has been created to help cover hospital expenses for the El Paso police officer hit while escorting a funeral procession on Thursday.

As KTSM previously reported, Officer Daniel Rodriguez was traveling north on Zaragoza at about 10 a.m. when a woman allegedly cut through the procession and ran him over.

Officials say another officer in the procession and a good Samaritan pulled the Rodriguez from the car and performed CPR.

According to the GoFundMe page, the 13-year veteran of the department suffered multiple injuries and will continue to undergo several surgeries.

“This will reduce some of the unplanned financial hardships,” organizers wrote on the page.

Police say Rodriguez is currently recovering in the ICU.

The page has already raised nearly $3,000 in about three hours. To contribute, click HERE.