Glide scooters ridership update in El Paso

Many El Pasoans have seen the scooters zip by in Downtown and with its success comes responsibility especially when it comes to where and how you leave the scooter for the next rider.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Racing to success in the Sun City. As the use of electric scooters becomes more popular in Downtown El Paso, officials want to remind you what you can and can’t do while riding them.

Many El Pasoans have seen the scooters zip by in Downtown and with its success comes responsibility, especially when it comes to where and how you leave the scooter for the next rider

“I don’t like to walk so I’d rather spend a little bit of money and have a little bit of fun to get to my destination,” El Pasoan Daniel Garcia said.



Garcia is one of many people who work in the Downtown area and believes using scooters is the best way for quick transportation.

“Just in the short time that we have launched which has only been a little over 6 months, we have well over 25,000 users of the app,” Jonathan Lopez, CEO of Glide shared.

Lopez said with the up and coming success here in the Borderland, it’s important to take care of the scooters properly after you ride, “They should always be parked on hard surfaces leaving room for any pedestrians. So they should not be impeding normal or reasonable pedestrian access on sidewalks. They should never be blocking wheelchair ramps, they should never be in the way of bus stops or business entrances.”



The City of El Paso is also able to access the GPS for the scooters in real time, and said “Anytime a scooter is taken outside of the allowed area, their system is alerted and a Glide employee is dispatched to retrieve the scooter immediately.”



The company also reminds the public of the limits you should take while riding to ensure your safety.

“You cannot be riding the scooters up and down Mesa on the street, but some of the side streets that are lets say 25-30 mph, those can be ridden on the side of the street,” Lopez said.

“Just repsect it and have fun. Use it safely don’t be dumb on it because I know some people get dumb and they try to screw it up for everyone else,” Garcia added.

Glide representatives are expected to present an update on ridership numbers to City Council in the near future.