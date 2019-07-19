Give input on the future for the Wyler Aerial Tramway Project

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – You can share your two cents on the future of the Wyler Aerial Tramway during a meeting next week.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will host a public meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24 at the El Paso Community Foundation, 333 North Oregon St.

This comes while the department is performing a feasibility study on the tramway.

“This feasibility study is a great first step toward determining the future of the only public tramway in the state of Texas,” said Rodney Franklin, Director of Texas State Parks, in a news release. “We are excited to use the feedback we get from the citizens of El Paso and from around the state through these public meetings and online survey.”

Anyone who can’t attend the meeting can still submit their thoughts at epcf.org/tramway.