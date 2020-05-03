Girl Scout Troop celebrates healthcare workers with hospital parade

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s true what they say, Girl Scouts really do make everything sweeter.

Girl Scout Troop 61228 showed their support for patients and staff at area hospitals Saturday morning with a parking-garage parade. Patients and staff at University Medical Center and El Paso Children’s Hospital made their way to windows to watch as the girls drove by.

The project is part of the Troop’s “Giving Back Project” to honor healthcare workers in our community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our healthcare workers, our firefighters, cops, they’re out there doing every day to day business. Social workers, and so this was the easiest way we could think to thank them and keep our social distancing,” said Girl Scout Molly Wegner-Couder.

The project was so well-received that other Girl Scout Troops from El Paso decided to join in on the parade. These young ladies and expert entrepreneurs are some smart cookies, just trying to bake the world a better place.

