Girl Scout cookies are back, and it’s free to join through September 2021

Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest will cover the cost of membership and all girls who complete the 4-week session receive their very own cookie notebook

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s one of the best times of the year when the Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest- Southern New Mexico & West Texas are ready to supply the Borderland with tasty treats.

A girl Scout Senior, Amelia joined in kindergarten to make new friends and have a fun group to belong to. In her tenth year, and she’s likes to learn, and have fun with the girls in the troop. 

While many businesses and organizations have seen in a decline during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest has seen a rise in memberships according to Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest, STEM Director, Rink Somerday.

The best way to support the Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest is to buy cookies.

Amelia also says that girls miss their friends and Girl Scouts is a good way to keep girls learning and having fun.

