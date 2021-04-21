Get rid of unwanted household items with El Paso community clean up event

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County is hosting a free community cleanup event on Saturday to help El Paso residents safely dispose of household waste.
Waste such as tires, bulk trash and electronic waste can be dropped off at El Rosio Yard at 580 El Rosio Ave. from 8 a.m. to noon or until capacity on Saturday.
A total of 1,500 tires will be accepted, but only five tires per household. The tires must be 17 inches or smaller and tires from retailers, semi-trucks, equipment tires and tires with rims will not be accepted.
If you’re planning on dropping off bulk trash or electronic waste, each household is allowed one pick-up truckload of trash. However, televisions will not be accepted. Electronic waste that will be accepted includes computers, tablets, scanners, video games, cameras, radios, cellphones, VCRs and DVD players.
El Paso County residents planning to drop off items are asked to sort bulk waste prior to arrival, as some items may not be accepted.
For more information, contact the El Paso County Public Works office at (915) 546-2015.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.