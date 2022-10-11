EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Buffalo Wild Wings is hoping to raise $1.3 million through its Team Up for Kids Campaign to help “fuel champions of the next generation” across the nation.

Donations will benefit the Buffalo Wild Wings Foundation and support hundreds of organizations around the country. In El Paso, BWW is partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs of El Paso.

Any guest who donates $5 at the register will receive a coupon for six free boneless wings on their next visit.

Guests can visit any Buffalo Wild Wings now through Oct. 31 and donate $5 to fuel champions of the next generation. Donations can also be made online at foundation.buffalowildwings.com.

