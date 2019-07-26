Get a free chicken finger at Raising Cane’s Saturday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Saturday is National Chicken Finger Day, and one fast-food chain is inviting you to celebrate.

All El Paso Raising Cane’s locations will be giving away one free chicken finger to every customer who arrives before 11 a.m.

“Raising Cane’s only has ONE LOVE – quality chicken finger meals,” Founder & CEO Todd Graves said.. “And as anyone would do for their ONE LOVE, we created a national holiday in its honor. We always look forward to National Chicken Finger Day because it gives us the opportunity to celebrate with all of our loyal Caniacs.”

Click HERE to find the location nearest you.