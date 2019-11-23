German Christmas Fair underway on Fort Bliss

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The German Air Force is hosting their German Christmas Holiday Bazaar Saturday on Fort Bliss, complete with handmade products, food and more.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, November 23 at Carter Road Building 747 (the former Oktoberfest venue).

The German Air Force, non-profit “Aid for the Needy” and the German School of El Paso are organizing the event which is free for all attendees.

Organizers say there will be beautiful handmade projects ranging from decorations, handmade greeting cards, quilts, and woodcraft products. For those of you who are just looking for some delicious fare, they will also have German Bratwurst, smoked fish, German Beer, and Gluewein will be sold next to German coffee, cakes, pastries, and cookies.

The event is an annual tradition on Fort Bliss where it has been held for more than 35 years to raise money for those in need on both sides of the border.

Civilians will need to present an ID card at a visitor’s entrance to get onto Fort Bliss.