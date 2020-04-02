GECU Money Smart

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -- Celebrating birthdays has become a bit challenging with social distancing and stay-at-home orders in place.

However one local party planning business is setting out to make sure kids feel special on their day regardless.

"It was hard to keep up with all of them but It just brings me happiness for our lives," Yadira Salazar, an event design planner with Kreative Bliss EP said.

Salazar may have her business Kreative Bliss EP on hold during the pandemic, but that's not stopping her from delivering joy to children in the Borderland with free balloons.

Salazar said she's received dozens of requests already, but she's able to keep up with her daughter Dominika's help.

​"The other thing is that it's helping me keep her busy. It's hard to keep teenagers busy these days and it's a way for her to really learn and appreciate life," Salazar shared.

The balloons are placed in the back of Salazar's van in front of her home for people to pick up, making sure everyone is still staying safe and social distancing, "We're wearing gloves, we're washing our hands, and we place the balloons in the vehicle and send them a message with all the instructions. Everyone has been doing great."​

Guidelines during the pandemic rule out large gathering or parties. That's why Salazar said providing this for others gives her many things to be grateful for.​"I just want to say thank you. I got emotional because it makes me so happy for everyone to be sharing those pictures every time we receive them," Salazar said, "It makes me cry but at the same time I thank God for giving me the opportunity to give these to all your kids."​​Salazar also added she's looking forward for the birthday's to come, "We do have a lot of balloons so hopefully we can get to everyone's birthday."​​Even though balloon requests are booked until May, Salazar said she plans to continue making these specialized balloons while these circumstances last.​For more information on Kreative Bliss EP services, click here.