Fundraiser created to send violinist to college after his mother died of COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After losing his mom to COVID-19, the community is rallying to help a Juarez violinist attend college to study music.

Roy Cardona has toured across the United States and Mexico and is getting ready for music school, according to a GoFundMe account set up to help him.

“At a young age, Roy played the violin with the Esperanza Azteca Orchestra and the Children’s Symphony Orchestra of Mexico,” according to the GoFundMe page. “As a successful violinist, he collaborated with great artists such as Yo-Yo Ma, Carlos Prieto, Samuel Zyman, Paquito D’Rivera, Valery Gergiev, and Erika Dobosiewicz. He has traveled the country and crossed borders, proudly representing Ciudad Juárez as the concertmaster in various events.”

His mother Paty Cabrera wanted to see him become a professional musician, but she was one of the three Juarez journalists who died of COVID-19 last week.

“We are confident that from that better place, Paty wishes Roy to become the professional musician he is destined to be,” the GoFundMe page says.

Family and friends have come together to create a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for Roy’s freshman year at Texas Tech’s School of Music this Fall.