Free drive-thru flu shots at YISD Central Office

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A free drive-thru flu clinic will be available from 1 p.m to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Ysleta Independent School District’s Central Office at 9600 Sims Dr.

The free flu vaccines are being offered by the City of El Paso Fire Department and Department of Public Health, in partnership with the YISD.

The drive-thru site is free of charge for all YISD employees, students, families and all members of the community with no appointment or insurance needed. Those who attend must wear a face covering and remain in their vehicle.

For more locations and information about the flu vaccine, visit bepowerflu.com. For more information about COVID-19, visit EPStrong.org.

