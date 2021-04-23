Free books for El Paso kids to celebrate Día de Los Niños, Día de Los Libros

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Free books will be available from the El Paso Public Libraries and the Parks and Recreation Department on Saturday, May 1 to commemorate the anniversary of Día de Los Niños, Día de Los Libros.

Día de Los Niños, Día de Los Libros started back in 1997 by El Paso-born author and educator Pat Mora. Mora asked that libraries and schools around the country put an emphasis on reading and learning.

Since 1997 more than 250,000 books have been given to children in El Paso thanks to the event.

“How exciting that on May 1, the public library in my home city, the El Paso Public Library, is

celebrating the 25th Anniversary of Children’s Day, Book Day,” Mora said. “El Día de los

Niños, Día de los Libros is a daily national initiative. Support the El Paso Public Library every

day of the year.”

The books will be available while supplies last from 10 a.m. to noon at different locations through out the city.

Chamizal Community Center and Library, 2119 Cypress Ave

Downtown Artist and Farmer’s Market, 117 Anthony St.

Galatzan Recreation Center, 650 Wallenberg

Gary Del Palacio Recreation Center, 3001 Parkwood St. at Album Park

Valle Bajo Community Center and Library, 7380 Alameda Ave.

Veterans Recreation Center, 5301 Salem Dr.

The Bookmobile at The Beast Urban Park, 13501 Jason Crandall Dr.

Visitors may stop by the listed locations to pick up books. Current COVID-19 safety guidelines remain in place, including the use of a face covering, physical distancing and temperature checks.

The City departments will provide virtual programing on their social media sites leading up to, and on the day of the event.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.