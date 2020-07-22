Free books and meals to be distributed to El Paso children at local parks

EL PASO, Texas — As part of Parks and Recreation Month, the Parks and Recreation Department and the Public Library are teaming up with Children’s Kingdom to distribute free books and meals to children on Thursday, July 23 at various parks and recreation centers.

The free curbside service is on a first-come, first-served basis with COVID-19 health and safety protocols in place. Books and meals will be distributed at the following locations:

11:30 am – 12:30 pm

Galatzan Recreation Center, 650 Wallenberg

Gary Del Palacio/Album Park, 3001 Parkwood

Hidden Valley Park, 200 Coconut Tree Ln.

Pat O’Rourke Recreation Center, 901 N Virginia

Nolan Richardson Recreation Center, 4435 Maxwell

Seville Community Center, 6700 Sambrano Ave

1:00 pm – 2:00 pm

Delta Park, 4321 Delta Dr.

Officer David Ortiz Park, 563 N Carolina Dr.

Sue Young Park, 9730 Diana Dr.

Leona F. Washington Recreation Center, 3400 E. Missouri Ave.

The Public Library is providing the free books while the Children’s Kingdom provides free meals. Children’s Kingdom is a non-profit organization that provides free and nutritious meals to children in our community.

The Parks and Recreation Department is celebration Parks and Recreation Month with a variety of virtual activities for people of all ages. Follow the Parks and Recreation Department on Facebook and Twitter for activities and updates.

Parks and Recreation Month is an initiative of the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) that raises awareness and appreciation of the valuable contributions that parks and recreation programs make to the community.