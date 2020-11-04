Freddy Barkton wins El Paso Animal Services shelter president

Community

by: Patricia L. Garcia

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As the nation waits to find out who will lead the country for the next four years, at least one big race in El Paso has already been decided.

The shelter pets at the El Paso Animal Services Center elected Freddy Barkton, the Adoption Party candidate, as Shelter President.

Barkton gained 415 votes casted by shelter pets and on social media; opponent Mojo Whiskerfritz gained 251 votes.

The shelter pet election was part of a campaign called “Race to the Right House,” an Animal Services initiative to educate the community on the department’s programs via social media. The community was also invited to casting their vote via El Paso Animal Service social media.

